Ducks Punctuate Max Homa's First PGA Tour Win With a Golf Quack

Max Homa bested the rest of the field at Wells Fargo Championship to pick up a career-altering victory. It’s the first win of his PGA Tour career for the 2013 NCAA champion who had missed the cut in 43 of his previous 67 events.

Homa all but clinched the weekend by knocking in a putt to save par at No. 17. He savored the moment coming up to the 72nd and final green before a par putt to tie up loose ends found the bottom of the cup.

Two ducks happened to have front-row seats for the crowning moment and, all things considered, were remarkably chill and respectful.

Max Homa pars 18 to get his first PGA Tour win here at the Wells Fargo Championship But also. These two ducks when he wins it 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BRBJ2Oh9kz — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) May 5, 2019

Homa entered the tournament ranked 417th in the world. He’ll rise up scores of spots. His ascent won’t be as meteoric as these fowl, though. They’ll each have parody accounts by 9 p.m. or I don’t know anything about the internet.