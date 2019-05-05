Game Of Thrones: Best Twitter Reactions And Memes From Season 8, Episode 4

By: Ryan Phillips | 6 minutes ago Follow @RumorsandRants
“Game of Thrones” is now officially two episodes from the highly-anticipated series finale. The fourth episode of the eighth season aired Sunday night and plenty happened. It wasn’t the action-packed tour de force of last week’s Battle of Winterfell, but plenty of chess pieces moved around the board to set up the finish to the series.
Below are all the best tweets and memes about the show surfacing on social media. Be warned, spoilers are ahead.
A few general reactions to start:
when my friends ask me how many Dragons Dany has #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/kYrxSwwYt1
— 𝑨𝒓𝒊 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐤 (@solangev_a) May 6, 2019
#DemThrones #dragrace
Dany: ‘You must not tell anyone you’re a Targaryen’
Jon: pic.twitter.com/AMrovnsZij
— pol (@yaboipol) May 6, 2019
#GOT
Everyone: Oh no Dany lost another dragon she's going to struggle to take the iron throne now.
Jaime: pic.twitter.com/0WAqyYdwbl
— Seb Bowen (@Laerothus) May 6, 2019
Jon: “Swear you won’t tell.”
Sansa: “I swear.”
Also Sansa, to Tyrion, five minutes later:#demThrones #Thronesyall pic.twitter.com/Ah1tXGF900
— David Montoya (@dcmontoya84) May 6, 2019
People weren’t happy with Ser Jamie for breaking Ser Brienne’s heart:
Jaime on what he did to Brienne #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/DJw6whEI5k
— lulu scan (@luluscan7) May 6, 2019
*jaime lannister leave brienne in tears*
women: pic.twitter.com/FzsEWlwfmf
— LV (@gr00vy_lou) May 6, 2019
How I feel after Jaime left brienne #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/fSnZXkD90H
— Peda Thoughts (@pedathoughts) May 6, 2019
#GameofThrones #GOTS8E4 Jaime and Brienne pic.twitter.com/QN4q0p3ufa
— रावसाहेब म्हणत्यात (@RaosahebMantyat) May 6, 2019
#GameofThrones
Literally everybody watching Jaime leave Brienne to go be with Cersei pic.twitter.com/dychvs4pPQ
— Shalissa (@short_sqaud) May 6, 2019
#GameofThrones
Arya and Gendry? Nope.
Brienne and Jaime? Nope.
Missandei and Grey Worm? Nope.
Does anyone get a happy ending? pic.twitter.com/wKdJXJXGfv
— Anivey Belle (@helloanivey) May 6, 2019
Tormund when he finds out what Jamie did to Brienne #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Wk2EwbSr24
— Santiago Mayer (@RocketAgo) May 6, 2019
This is sadder than Jaime leaving Brienne. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/DHME1msol5
— Emily W. (@emilywdc) May 6, 2019
jaime lannister this episode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/rBreUl1gXn
— madhu (@madhumitha_2410) May 6, 2019
Fans reacted to Tyrion attempting to reason with Cersei:
#GOT #ThronesYall #DemThrones #gameofthrones
Tyrion to Cersei: “you are not a monster”
Literally everyone: pic.twitter.com/0RHlb0Ew4a
— tina. (@TupacsAliveee) May 6, 2019
#gameofthrones
Cersei:
Tyrion: i know you are not a bad person
Cersei: pic.twitter.com/w3xkpJy3Fm
— the only fleur (@notfleur) May 6, 2019
Tyrion trying to reason with Cersei #GameofThrٍones pic.twitter.com/zlOIrIlnC2
— Micah Huwe (@micah_huwe) May 6, 2019
Tyrion: please don’t do this, think of your child
Cersei: pic.twitter.com/J3uUZtJvcu
— thom (@t_ryvers) May 6, 2019
Tyrion during the next episode:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/8Aw8sLSM3r
— Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) May 6, 2019
Euron trying to figure out how Tyrion knows Cersei is prego #DemThrones #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/hIo3KqtsCP
— Joshua Campbell (@joshcampbell87) May 6, 2019
Tyrion: why are you going to let everyone burn Cersei?
Cersei: pic.twitter.com/k8zFITmKGL
— ryan🐉⚡ (@rjsaohnaynay) May 6, 2019
Daenerys Targaryen, first of her name, had a rough episode. She said goodbye to Jorah Mormont, watched Missandei die and lost a dragon, as Rhaegal went down in an ambush. She’s gone from three dragons to one in the span of a few episodes. Oh, and Jon Snow ain’t want none no more:
Daenerys with a 3 dragon lead trying to close out the series like pic.twitter.com/PLhe7T4QOJ
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 6, 2019
Tormund : *calls Jon a king*
Daenerys : pic.twitter.com/p7OOvJHIqT
— 🐘 got 8×04 spoilers (@uchihansi) May 6, 2019
daenerys: oh look at my dear rhaegal flying and healing
euron greyjoy:#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/kavYXgGZxv
— venom (@SenpaiKimi) May 6, 2019
tyrion & varys: but thousands of innocent children will die
dany: pic.twitter.com/YHDyD6YQwU
— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 6, 2019
ME WATCHING DAENERYS BURN DOWN KINGS LANDING #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/qVvbTvGbTs
— clara/targaryen (@villanellesbae) May 6, 2019
Dany since arriving in Westeros #GoT pic.twitter.com/xxhA5EdQpz
— Matt (@deuce_23) May 6, 2019
DANY LOST RHAEGAL ANF MISSANDEI'S LAST WORDS WERE "DRACARYS" GIVING DAENERYS THE CUE TO DESTROY EVERYTHING I CAN'T COPE WITH THIS #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/eoVOO4jaI6
— clara/targaryen (@villanellesbae) May 6, 2019
Daenerys watching everyone celebrate Jon Snow #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Kvg6ifcRGA
— l o t t a (@apluslolo) May 6, 2019
Daenerys on next weeks episode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Z2TqbGQtDV
— Sansa Stark for the throne (@qtbabyboy) May 6, 2019
Dany when Cersei chopped off missandeis head #demthrones pic.twitter.com/wbga11YB20
— Kevin McThanos (@KMchardo) May 6, 2019
Missandei’s death hit viewers hard:
Daenerys & Drogon headed to westeros next episode to avenge Missandei’s death #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/HKgf2Ou91j
— Cara (@NovakCara) May 6, 2019
*Cersei Lannister kills countless beloved characters on #GameofThrones*
Me: Whatever, she's flawless.
*Cersei Lannister kills Missandei of Narth*
Me: pic.twitter.com/ePProx5UCT
— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 6, 2019
My reaction to Missandei’s last words… #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/HTEcrvxRqc
— Danny (@danny_sumner085) May 6, 2019
Greyworm next week #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/7txeh4kJXi
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 6, 2019
Me when viserion and missandei is killed: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/wWjWxhtfym
— Marshell Graham (@Queenshelly24) May 6, 2019
i m crying missandei really deserved the world and so much more, she was so brave #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LkNMifgoO2
— fatima 🥀/ Ramadan (@wintcrsqueen) May 6, 2019
Live footage of me and Cersei after she did missandei like that pic.twitter.com/qE2Zt3vP4O
— REMY OF HOUSE LINGUINE (@remy_of) May 6, 2019
Missandei: Dracarys
The last living dragon after seeing both his brothers dying and just trying to stay alive: pic.twitter.com/ydpgzVybtP
— dp (@daphnepeyton) May 6, 2019
Varys is questioning his devotion to Daenerys and now he know’s Jon Snow’s secret:
Tyrion: “We need to stay loyal to our queen.”
Lord Varys: pic.twitter.com/kOQ4k18Ydx
— Joseph Morgan (@Josephmorgan96) May 6, 2019
#GameofThrones
Daenerys to Jon: Don’t tell anyone you’re a Targaryen
Jon to Arya & Sansa: Don’t tell anyone I’m a Targaryen
Sansa to Tyrion: Don’t tell anyone Jon is a Targaryen
Varys to the realm: pic.twitter.com/An4aC2MFHY
— Tashdeed Kader Faruk (@_VeniVidiVeci_) May 6, 2019
Tyrion trying to control Danearys, Cersei, Sansa, Bronn and Varys all in one episode:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/duhFp20fhu
— playboi glocky (@glockthotty_) May 6, 2019
Varys suddenly talking bout Dany like a Giants fan talking about Daniel Jones
— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 6, 2019
Varys looking at Jon after he finds out he has a better claim to the throne #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zA2ZJQILSe
— Laige Pindsey 🌌 (@iironicaa) May 6, 2019
Tyrion: she’s our queen
Varys:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/JPb3nh6k9f
— fire and blood 🐉 (@whydee__) May 6, 2019
Varys ready to pack up after seeing Dany decision making #Gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/T1EbGUEixD
— Brandon 𓅔 (@manzlikebrandon) May 6, 2019
Varys on his way to tell the world Jon is the rightful heir pic.twitter.com/J3NvnXjsLB
— Lyle-Anthony🇯🇲 (@lyle_gold) May 6, 2019
Lord Varys: THIS IS A MISTAKE!
Dany:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/YEkTotifUE
— Drax The Destroyer (@ObeezyLive) May 6, 2019
Tyrion and Varys: we can’t kill all those innocent people in King’s Landing for Missandei, we need to..
Dany:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/T6VFkKdchS
— Dubuisson© (@13Dubuisson) May 6, 2019
In one of the few sweet moments in the show, Gendry was legitimized and became the Lord of Storm’s End. Then he asked Arya to be his lady. It didn’t go well:
this is what arya and gendry’s relationship looks like pic.twitter.com/aKEV9FKH0g
— ziwe (@ziwe) May 6, 2019
A Girl Curved The Mess Out Of Gendry #DemThrones
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 6, 2019
Arya when Gendry proposed #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/PathpbMzwW
— Natalie Harris (@nataliehsoprano) May 6, 2019
Arya when she sees Gendry pic.twitter.com/8cKDbJSaTp
— Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) May 6, 2019
Wow. Arya turned Gendry down. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/TKiRsFkRhU
— Complex (@Complex) May 6, 2019
gendry: I love you plz marry me
arya: pic.twitter.com/b0ICkYiHMM
— ok (@yeetingson) May 6, 2019
Gendry – "Be my Lady"
Arya – pic.twitter.com/L0KAGvUZEN
— marysmedizinstudium (@marysmedizin) May 6, 2019
Arya: You’ll be a wonderful Lord, and any lady will be lucky to have you, but I’m not a lady
Gendry: pic.twitter.com/LnOLiMSpem
— Billy Martin III (@bmthreezy) May 6, 2019
#GameofThrones
Gendry: "Be my wife. Be the Lady of Storms End."
Arya: pic.twitter.com/sy9MspK5fN
— Magen Benefield (@MagenB27) May 6, 2019
Comments