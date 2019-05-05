Game Of Thrones: Best Twitter Reactions And Memes From Season 8, Episode 4

“Game of Thrones” is now officially two episodes from the highly-anticipated series finale. The fourth episode of the eighth season aired Sunday night and plenty happened. It wasn’t the action-packed tour de force of last week’s Battle of Winterfell, but plenty of chess pieces moved around the board to set up the finish to the series.

Below are all the best tweets and memes about the show surfacing on social media. Be warned, spoilers are ahead.

A few general reactions to start:

when my friends ask me how many Dragons Dany has #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/kYrxSwwYt1 — 𝑨𝒓𝒊 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐤 (@solangev_a) May 6, 2019

Everyone: Oh no Dany lost another dragon she's going to struggle to take the iron throne now. Jaime: pic.twitter.com/0WAqyYdwbl — Seb Bowen (@Laerothus) May 6, 2019

People weren’t happy with Ser Jamie for breaking Ser Brienne’s heart:

Jaime on what he did to Brienne #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/DJw6whEI5k — lulu scan (@luluscan7) May 6, 2019

How I feel after Jaime left brienne #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/fSnZXkD90H — Peda Thoughts (@pedathoughts) May 6, 2019

Literally everybody watching Jaime leave Brienne to go be with Cersei pic.twitter.com/dychvs4pPQ — Shalissa (@short_sqaud) May 6, 2019

Arya and Gendry? Nope.

Brienne and Jaime? Nope.

Missandei and Grey Worm? Nope.

Does anyone get a happy ending? pic.twitter.com/wKdJXJXGfv — Anivey Belle (@helloanivey) May 6, 2019

Tormund when he finds out what Jamie did to Brienne #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Wk2EwbSr24 — Santiago Mayer (@RocketAgo) May 6, 2019

Fans reacted to Tyrion attempting to reason with Cersei:

Cersei:

Tyrion: i know you are not a bad person

Cersei: pic.twitter.com/w3xkpJy3Fm — the only fleur (@notfleur) May 6, 2019

Tyrion trying to reason with Cersei #GameofThrٍones pic.twitter.com/zlOIrIlnC2 — Micah Huwe (@micah_huwe) May 6, 2019

Tyrion: please don’t do this, think of your child

Cersei: pic.twitter.com/J3uUZtJvcu — thom (@t_ryvers) May 6, 2019

Euron trying to figure out how Tyrion knows Cersei is prego #DemThrones #GamefThrones pic.twitter.com/hIo3KqtsCP — Joshua Campbell (@joshcampbell87) May 6, 2019

#GameofThrones Tyrion: why are you going to let everyone burn Cersei? Cersei: pic.twitter.com/k8zFITmKGL — ryan🐉⚡ (@rjsaohnaynay) May 6, 2019

Daenerys Targaryen, first of her name, had a rough episode. She said goodbye to Jorah Mormont, watched Missandei die and lost a dragon, as Rhaegal went down in an ambush. She’s gone from three dragons to one in the span of a few episodes. Oh, and Jon Snow ain’t want none no more:

Daenerys with a 3 dragon lead trying to close out the series like pic.twitter.com/PLhe7T4QOJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 6, 2019

Tormund : *calls Jon a king*

Daenerys : pic.twitter.com/p7OOvJHIqT — 🐘 got 8×04 spoilers (@uchihansi) May 6, 2019

daenerys: oh look at my dear rhaegal flying and healing euron greyjoy:#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/kavYXgGZxv — venom (@SenpaiKimi) May 6, 2019

tyrion & varys: but thousands of innocent children will die dany: pic.twitter.com/YHDyD6YQwU — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) May 6, 2019

DANY LOST RHAEGAL ANF MISSANDEI'S LAST WORDS WERE "DRACARYS" GIVING DAENERYS THE CUE TO DESTROY EVERYTHING I CAN'T COPE WITH THIS #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/eoVOO4jaI6 — clara/targaryen (@villanellesbae) May 6, 2019

Daenerys watching everyone celebrate Jon Snow #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Kvg6ifcRGA — l o t t a (@apluslolo) May 6, 2019

Daenerys on next weeks episode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Z2TqbGQtDV — Sansa Stark for the throne (@qtbabyboy) May 6, 2019

Dany when Cersei chopped off missandeis head #demthrones pic.twitter.com/wbga11YB20 — Kevin McThanos (@KMchardo) May 6, 2019

Missandei’s death hit viewers hard:

Daenerys & Drogon headed to westeros next episode to avenge Missandei’s death #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/HKgf2Ou91j — Cara (@NovakCara) May 6, 2019

*Cersei Lannister kills countless beloved characters on #GameofThrones*

Me: Whatever, she's flawless.

*Cersei Lannister kills Missandei of Narth*

Me: pic.twitter.com/ePProx5UCT — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 6, 2019

Me when viserion and missandei is killed: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/wWjWxhtfym — Marshell Graham (@Queenshelly24) May 6, 2019

i m crying missandei really deserved the world and so much more, she was so brave #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LkNMifgoO2 — fatima 🥀/ Ramadan (@wintcrsqueen) May 6, 2019

Live footage of me and Cersei after she did missandei like that pic.twitter.com/qE2Zt3vP4O — REMY OF HOUSE LINGUINE (@remy_of) May 6, 2019

Missandei: Dracarys The last living dragon after seeing both his brothers dying and just trying to stay alive: pic.twitter.com/ydpgzVybtP — dp (@daphnepeyton) May 6, 2019

Varys is questioning his devotion to Daenerys and now he know’s Jon Snow’s secret:

Tyrion: “We need to stay loyal to our queen.” Lord Varys: pic.twitter.com/kOQ4k18Ydx — Joseph Morgan (@Josephmorgan96) May 6, 2019

Daenerys to Jon: Don’t tell anyone you’re a Targaryen Jon to Arya & Sansa: Don’t tell anyone I’m a Targaryen Sansa to Tyrion: Don’t tell anyone Jon is a Targaryen Varys to the realm: pic.twitter.com/An4aC2MFHY — Tashdeed Kader Faruk (@_VeniVidiVeci_) May 6, 2019

Tyrion trying to control Danearys, Cersei, Sansa, Bronn and Varys all in one episode:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/duhFp20fhu — playboi glocky (@glockthotty_) May 6, 2019

Varys suddenly talking bout Dany like a Giants fan talking about Daniel Jones — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 6, 2019

Varys looking at Jon after he finds out he has a better claim to the throne #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zA2ZJQILSe — Laige Pindsey 🌌 (@iironicaa) May 6, 2019

Varys ready to pack up after seeing Dany decision making #Gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/T1EbGUEixD — Brandon 𓅔 (@manzlikebrandon) May 6, 2019

Varys on his way to tell the world Jon is the rightful heir pic.twitter.com/J3NvnXjsLB — Lyle-Anthony🇯🇲 (@lyle_gold) May 6, 2019

Tyrion and Varys: we can’t kill all those innocent people in King’s Landing for Missandei, we need to.. Dany:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/T6VFkKdchS — Dubuisson© (@13Dubuisson) May 6, 2019

In one of the few sweet moments in the show, Gendry was legitimized and became the Lord of Storm’s End. Then he asked Arya to be his lady. It didn’t go well:

this is what arya and gendry’s relationship looks like pic.twitter.com/aKEV9FKH0g — ziwe (@ziwe) May 6, 2019

A Girl Curved The Mess Out Of Gendry #DemThrones — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 6, 2019

Arya when she sees Gendry pic.twitter.com/8cKDbJSaTp — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) May 6, 2019

#GameofThrones #DemThrones Arya: You’ll be a wonderful Lord, and any lady will be lucky to have you, but I’m not a lady Gendry: pic.twitter.com/LnOLiMSpem — Billy Martin III (@bmthreezy) May 6, 2019