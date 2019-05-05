Steve Kerr Cautiously Optimistic About DeMarcus Cousins

The Golden State Warriors now find themselves in a competitive series with the Houston Rockets. Stephen Curry’s health is a question mark, though the point guard seems to believe he’s fine. Some in the peanut gallery remain unconvinced.

The superteam is already bustling with offensive playmakers, but one can never have enough weapons. Getting DeMarcus Cousins, who suffered a torn quad in Game 2 of the opening round, back in the rotation would be a huge help. And to hear coach Steve Kerr tell it, this is within the realm of possibility.

“It’s a possibility he could be back. Same with DeMarcus,” he said Sunday. “He’s coming along pretty well. We’ll just wait and see.”

Though Cousins’ injury didn’t require immediate surgery, the Warriors have been downplaying the chances he’ll return this year. Kerr, usually careful with his words, opened up the door of hope ever so slightly.

Draymond Green and Kevon Looney have been asked to carry the center load since Cousins went down and Green has been fantastic. Still, who wouldn’t want to get a top player back just in time for the toughest games of the season?