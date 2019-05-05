VIDEO: Tom Brady and Danny Amendola Made a $100K Bet After the Kentucky Derby

Tom Brady and his old friend Danny Amendola reunited at the Kentucky Derby for a little boys night out. It had everything you’d expect from that duo: White pants, freshly-ironed shirts, a 1920’s style hat, and some good old fashion gambling.

Of course Tom Brady and the boys capped off Saturday at the Kentucky Derby with a $100K bet on throwing a football 😂 (via @DannyAmendola) pic.twitter.com/htwsFBIyD1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 5, 2019

Standing in some random parking lot presumably somewhere close to Churchill Downs, Brady bet Amendola $100,000 he couldn’t hit a sign with a small football. Amendola went through his warmup routine, cocked his arm back, and…missed wide left. Then he immediately asks for a double-or-nothing opportunity and ran off into the darkness. We don’t know if Brady agreed. Probably not because that’s the kind of competitor Brady is. Not like he gave the Falcons a do-over in the Super Bowl two years ago.

So there you have it. This is what rich people do. After betting on horses all day, they bet on each other at night. And just like it typically is in racing, you bet on the horse that wins the most: AKA Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.