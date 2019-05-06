5 Thoughts on Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4: Who is Good? Who is Bad? [Spoiler]

Here are five key thoughts from last night’s epic episode of Game of Thrones. This story includes spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4.

Did Jamie break bad?

One of the most discussed topics from last night was the scene when Jamie told Brienne he was not a good guy and was leaving the North. Some took it as Jamie, who has spent the past several seasons transforming who he is, turned back into a villain. That wasn’t the way I took it here. To me, this was Jamie realizing he can’t truly be a good person while knowing his sister, the only woman he has ever loved, is still out there (as this came right after he heard what she did). It looked like the King Slayer was traveling South to kill Cersei. Whether or not he kills another evil ruler, it would be astounding if Jamie and Cersei don’t get one more moment together. Dying together, like they came into the world together, would be a fitting end to their story.