Swarm Of Bees Delays Reds, Giants Game

Bees and baseball don’t mix. We get reminded of this at least once a season, and Monday was the day for 2019. The Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants saw their afternoon tilt at Great American Ballpark delayed thanks to a swarm of bees.

Check it out:

So the @Reds game is in a delay because of….a swarm of bees. pic.twitter.com/G6JW16OmfK — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) May 6, 2019

The kind of stuff nightmares are made of 🐝 pic.twitter.com/AMNKMTJGTr — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) May 6, 2019

#Reds stadium workers are not afraid of no bees. pic.twitter.com/t00Hcx82A0 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) May 6, 2019

Reds outfielder Derek Dietrich put on an exterminator outfit and attempted to help:

DIETRICH TO THE RESCUE! pic.twitter.com/eYSqUGxFcD — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) May 6, 2019

Incidentally, Dietrich went to Georgia Tech, so it shouldn’t be lost on anyone that he’s a Yellow Jacket attempting to kill bees.

The Reds wound up hammering the Giants 12-4 as top prospect Nick Senzel homered twice to lead the way.

Despite having insect issues, Cincinnati pulled through to close the series with a split. It hasn’t been the best year for the Reds, as they sit at 15-20 and in last place in the National League Central.