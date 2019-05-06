Swarm Of Bees Delays Reds, Giants Game

MLB

Bees and baseball don’t mix. We get reminded of this at least once a season, and Monday was the day for 2019. The Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants saw their afternoon tilt at Great American Ballpark delayed thanks to a swarm of bees.

Check it out:

Reds outfielder Derek Dietrich put on an exterminator outfit and attempted to help:

Incidentally, Dietrich went to Georgia Tech, so it shouldn’t be lost on anyone that he’s a Yellow Jacket attempting to kill bees.

The Reds wound up hammering the Giants 12-4 as top prospect Nick Senzel homered twice to lead the way.

Despite having insect issues, Cincinnati pulled through to close the series with a split. It hasn’t been the best year for the Reds, as they sit at 15-20 and in last place in the National League Central.

