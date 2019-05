The Met Gala is taking place this evening. The gala, which began in 1946 and had its first event in 1948, raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

This post will be updated so check back; photos so far include Odell Beckham Jr., Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Hailey Bieber, Solange, Emily Blunt, Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Janelle Monae, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Hunter, and Lady Gaga.

KACEY MUSGRAVES WAS BORN FOR THIS THEME #MetGala pic.twitter.com/EoZ1GRPSKZ — 🦋Basma🇬🇧Never met Tay🌴 (@swift_legendary) May 6, 2019

The #MetGala just started and Lady Gaga has had 4 outfit changes. pic.twitter.com/YuEcnFPb8Y — Complex (@Complex) May 6, 2019

Here’s a video of Harry Styles’ back, just in case y’all wanted that too. Xoxo. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/27OSdZo71k — MTV (@MTV) May 6, 2019