What Was That Starbucks Coffee Cup Doing in Game of Thrones Last Night?

There’s a large faction of people in this world who dissect Game of Thrones frame-by-frame and attempt to divine the meaning of each and every line of dialogue. Recapping and discussing the show has become an industrial complex so vast it’s helped drive down unemployment numbers. So you have to feel for them this morning as they grapple with how to deal with this hilarious mistake from last night’s episode.

The gang was celebrating surviving a skirmish with the Army of the Dead, and the alcoholic beverages were flowing. Tormund was drinking out of a freaking horn. Even the brooding Jon Snow was cutting loose. Jamie was getting horny. Dany, however, was taking it easy as she pondered her political future.

How does one stay up late to hang without boozing? Coffee. And how does one take the best coffee in the Seven Kingdoms?

Like this, apparently.

Game of Thrones dizisinin final sezonu 4. bölümünde masada Starbucks bardağı unutuldu. #GoT pic.twitter.com/y2XvrHeGCu — Vaziyet (@vaziyetcomtr) May 6, 2019

Ninety-nine percent (if not more) of viewers missed the cup in real time, so it’s peanuts compared to last week’s infuriating 80-minute lighting issue. At the same time, it would have been nice for the show to turn the page and not have dumb people like myself pointing out objectively funny mistakes online.

The show is still as entertaining as ever, though reasonable viewers should know they’ll never truly stick this landing. The pressure is too great. Even with two years to prepare something, it’s tough to get it all right — whether it be epic battle scenes or simply moving some 21st Century java out of the frame.