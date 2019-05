Kevin Durant is wearing a sleeve on his right elbow, and after rejecting a James Harden shot — there was no weird contact or anything; it was a standard block — starting grabbing his elbow. As ESPN Warriors reporter Nick Friedell points out, Durant is wearing a sleeve, which is not his custom:

Something to make note of — KD is wearing a sleeve over his right elbow. He had a collision in the second half of Game 3 with Nene. Not sure if it will impact him at all, but it is different from his regular routine. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 7, 2019

Anthony Slater of The Athletic notes that Durant removed the sleeve at the ensuing break. Obviously, this bears monitoring this evening and potentially beyond.