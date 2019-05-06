Please Pray for Peace Between Colin Cowherd and Baker Mayfield

The Colin Cowherd-Baker Mayfield feud is as high-stakes as it gets. You just want the tensions to ease before things bubble out of hand. We were pretty touch and go on Friday when the Cleveland Browns quarterback called the face of FS1 a “donkey.”

😂😂😂 you’re a donkey man — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) May 3, 2019

Cowherd implored young Mayfield to listen before tweeting for the sake of his weekend plans and out of respect for his process. The pleas fell on deaf ears.

Why would I listen to you instead of just reading the quote? That’s exactly what you do when you go on air… skip all the details and important stuff, then go for the irrational opinion for clicks. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) May 3, 2019

Thankfully, we made it through Saturday and Sunday without further incident. And now, in the calm wake of a new week, we have some optimism.

Cowherd is calling for a path forward. A path paved with friendship.

One can only hope that cooler heads prevail. That these two put aside their differences for a common good — that good being to starve blogs of conflict-based content.

You may say this will never happen. You may say I’m a dreamer. But I’m not the only one. Imagine a world where these two got along.