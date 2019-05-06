Roundup: Adam Sandler SNL Tribute to Chris Farley, $5 Gas in California, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Honeymoon

Roundup

Karlie Kloss … Donald Trump’s tariff threat to China … Miley Cyrus ‘stoked a conspiracy theory‘ that Britney Spears was in mental health facility against her will … Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymooning in West Hollywood … Tyson recalls millions of pounds of chicken fingers again … “Multistate child exploitation operation bust leads to 82 arrests, 17 rescues” … Gaza-Israel dispute flares upGas prices in California approaching and in some cases over $5 a gallon … “N.J. school can’t fire ex-priest who impregnated a 16-year-old 30 years ago, ruling says” … Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian appear to be collaborating on a new song called ‘My best friend’s ass’ … Sixteen Candles came out 35 years ago, here’s what cast looks like now … The Bears still don’t have their kicker situation settled … 

An epic tale of revenge spoiling Avengers: Endgame for a troll who spoiled Infinity Wars a year ago [AV Club]

WWE ratings are getting scarily problematic [Forbes]

Facebook faces a big penalty, but regulators are split over how big” [NY Times]

There are several Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works [Vulture]

Blind taste test to determine the best Mexican lager [Takeout]

How Amazon Prime changed everything [Recode]

Scott Van Pelt’s positive vibes towards Dan Patrick

Mike Francesa discusses the controversial Kentucky Derby finish

Adam Sandler’s Chris Farley tribute on SNL

Madden shooting survivor returns to competitive play

