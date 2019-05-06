Roundup: Adam Sandler SNL Tribute to Chris Farley, $5 Gas in California, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Honeymoon

Karlie Kloss … Donald Trump’s tariff threat to China … Miley Cyrus ‘stoked a conspiracy theory‘ that Britney Spears was in mental health facility against her will … Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymooning in West Hollywood … Tyson recalls millions of pounds of chicken fingers again … “Multistate child exploitation operation bust leads to 82 arrests, 17 rescues” … Gaza-Israel dispute flares up … Gas prices in California approaching and in some cases over $5 a gallon … “N.J. school can’t fire ex-priest who impregnated a 16-year-old 30 years ago, ruling says” … Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian appear to be collaborating on a new song called ‘My best friend’s ass’ … Sixteen Candles came out 35 years ago, here’s what cast looks like now … The Bears still don’t have their kicker situation settled …
An epic tale of revenge spoiling Avengers: Endgame for a troll who spoiled Infinity Wars a year ago [AV Club]
WWE ratings are getting scarily problematic [Forbes]
“Facebook faces a big penalty, but regulators are split over how big” [NY Times]
There are several Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works [Vulture]
Blind taste test to determine the best Mexican lager [Takeout]
How Amazon Prime changed everything [Recode]
Scott Van Pelt’s positive vibes towards Dan Patrick
Mike Francesa discusses the controversial Kentucky Derby finish
Adam Sandler’s Chris Farley tribute on SNL
Madden shooting survivor returns to competitive play
Comments