Shohei Ohtani Likely To Be Activated By Angels On Tuesday

Shohei Ohtani is recovering from Tommy John surgery but the Los Angeles Angels plan to use him as a designated hitter this season. They are expected to activate the 24-year-old on Tuesday night.

Ohtani slashed .285/.361/.564 and hit 22 home runs, racked up 61 RBI and scored 59 runs as a rookie in 2018. He was named the 2018 American League Rookie of the Year.

Ohtani’s value is tied directly to his ability to pitch, but his bat is good enough to make an impact on his own. As a pitcher in 2018, he posted a 4-2 record with a 3.31 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 51.2 innings.

Ohtani has more than 50 plate appearances in simulated games in Arizona and is apparently ready to get back to full-time hitting.

The Angels are currently 15-19 and could use a boost offensively. Adding Ohtani to the lineup will finally get Mike Trout some protection. The offense has been weak outside of Trout and Brian Goodwin. The team has to be hoping Ohtani provides a spark.