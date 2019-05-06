VIDEO UPDATE: Charles Barkley's Golf Swing Still Sucks

Far be it from me to fault a guy for trying to get better at something, but when it comes to Charles Barkley and his golf swing, there appears to be no fixing it.

Even after working with Tiger Woods’ former teacher Hank Haney, even after lessons with many other instructors, even after playing in tournaments on some of the best courses in the world, Barkley still can’t swing a golf club properly.

Chuck had an adventurous round at the 2019 Black Masters. 🏌🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/SJtvZRdtIu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 6, 2019

First of all, shot tracer is an amazing add-on. Kudos to whoever threw that in there. Barkley’s slice into the woods followed by his hopeful stare looking for some help from the trees is priceless. The only question is, did he forget his cigar on the bridge shot?

Barkley’s hitch isn’t quite as bad as it used to be, but it’s clearly still affecting his tempo. Every once in a while, it pops back up and fully annihilates his swing. It’s tough to watch. It’s gotta be tough to play. But Barkley is out there trying his hardest to enjoy an unenjoyable sport that rewards precision and penalizes mistakes. Not sure if these were the only bad shots he had that day or just the worst, but either way, it’s back to the drawing board.