Amazing Vincent Kompany Goal Puts Manchester City Back In Front Of EPL

Vincent Kompany ripped a sizzling strike in the 70th minute of Monday’s matchup with Leicester City and led Manchester City back to the top of the Premier League.

Check this shot out:

Can you BELIEVE this moment? Vincent Kompany with an absolutely UNREAL goal from distance! #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/Vz8MbwiJ0a — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 6, 2019

City went on to win the match 1-0, and moved back to the top of the table, securing a one-point lead over Liverpool with just one match remaining. Manchester City will travel to face Brighton Hove Albion on Sunday, while Liverpool will host Wolverhampton. It is setting up to be one heck of a finish on Sunday.

After the match, Kompany celebrated with his kids on the pitch:

For Vincent Kompany, this is what it's really all about ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IzMSc0nV9Y — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 6, 2019

Kompany could be coming up on his final match with Manchester City. The long-time captain hitting that long strike to secure a win in his potential final home fixture is just an amazing story.

Kompany has been with City since 2008, making this his 11th season with the club. He was named the team’s player of the year and the Premier League Player of the Season for the 2010-11 season. He was also named to the PFA Team of the Year in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

The 33-year-old has had a brilliant career, and this was yet another highlight.