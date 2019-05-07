Barcelona Chokes Away Champions League For Second Year In A Row

For the second year in a row, Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona choked away a huge lead in the Champions League and are going home as a result. Liverpool shocked Barcelona on Tuesday, scoring a 4-0 win after entering the match trailing 3-0. The 4-3 win on aggregate was incredible and marked another huge disappointment for Barça.

Last year, Barcelona raced to a huge lead on Roma in the quarterfinals with a 4-1 win at home. Then in the second leg, Lionel Messi and his teammates were hammered 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. That made the score 4-4 on aggregate and Roma won on the away goals tiebreaker.

This year, Barcelona did it again, choking away a massive lead and not managing to muster any offense or defense in a semifinal match at Liverpool. It was stunning, as The Reds ran circles around Messi and co. and Mo Salah didn’t even play.

It has to be a bitter ending to a Champions League season that seemed perfectly set up for Barcelona to win it.