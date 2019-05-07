Charles Barkley Says The Bucks Will Win It All, Is the Only One With Any Sense

It’s been pretty wild to see people refuse to see the obvious shortcomings of the Golden State Warriors — both all year and in the playoffs. The defending champions are a middling 6-4 in the postseason and now find themselves in a 2-2 series against the very game Houston Rockets. Perhaps witnessing this latest loss will convince the public that Golden State is capable of losing four out of seven.

Still not holding my breath.

But it’s great to see a talking head take in and then synthesize some information in the formation of a take. Charles Barkley emerged as a pundit with a modicum of sanity and foresight last night when he boldly went where so few are willing to go.

To a place where the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA championship.

"The @Bucks are going to win the world championship." Sir Charles has spoken. 🏆👀 pic.twitter.com/R8hXQN9nYJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2019

It wasn’t long ago that Paul Pierce said the Celtics-Bucks series was over in Boston’s favor. The difference here is that Barkley isn’t living in some fantasy land. He’s seen the way Milwaukee has handled its business in 7 out of 8 playoff games and surveyed the likely matchup next round (either Philadelphia or Toronto). Either will be swift and enjoyable for the good people of Wisconsin.

Giannis and his gang of lethal outside shooters are, right now, a more formidable cadre of offensive weaponry than Golden State, or Houston for that matter. George Hill has emerged from the past to provided valuable minutes and turn back the clock. The Bucks appear to be both the most skilled team and the most healthy team. They also appear to be the side with the best chemistry.

So you know what, I’m where I’ve been the last few months. In the camp that believes Milwaukee will emerge out of all this victorious. Happy to have Sir Charles aboard and looking forward to others realizing this is the right train to be on.