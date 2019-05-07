VIDEO: Ousmane Dembele's Key Miss Came Back To Haunt Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele had a chance to extend FC Barcelona’s lead over Liverpool during the first leg of their Champions League semifinal matchup. He had what was essentially a clean shot at the net. Instead, he miss-hit the ball and it wound up in the arms of Liverpool keeper Alisson.

Check this out:

Dembele’s miss sends Liverpool to final🤦🏾‍♂️pic.twitter.com/fzSXlM4MO2 — Darasimiii (@i_Darasimi) May 7, 2019

While that miss seemed trivial at the time, it came back to haunt Barcelona. A 3-0 lead after the first leg wound up not being enough, as Liverpool roared back at home in the second leg, winning 4-0. The stunning 4-3 result on aggregate sent Barcelona home early for the second-straight season.

The collapse by Barça was swift and stunning, as Liverpool jumped all over its opponent, even without star forward Mo Salah.