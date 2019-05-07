Jalen Rose: Kyrie Irving's Teammates Will Help Him Pack

The Boston Celtics, who have been a mess all season, are still a major mess. Last night’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks put them on the brink of elimination. Kyrie Irving is saying interesting things to the press and appears to have one foot out the door.

Get Up‘s Jalen Rose this morning suggested there will be a few teammates willing to lend the guard a hand packing up his stuff.

"He's done in Boston … [his] teammates will help him pack." —@JalenRose on Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/00UEzMPYyl — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 7, 2019

Other than that, though, things are fine.

If you liked what you heard here, you’re going to love the offseason. All Boston, all intrigue, all media sniping, all the time.