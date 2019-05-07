Jay Williams Ripped Kyrie Irving On 'First Take'

Jay Williams is a huge fan of Kyrie Irving, and he has often stood up for his fellow Duke product. On Tuesday, Williams went off on Irving and claimed we’re seeing the demise of the 27-year-old.

Williams was on First Take and the panel was discussing the Bucks-Celtics series and whether they’re more impressed with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s play or disappointed in Irving’s. Williams was clearly more disappointed in Irving.

Check out the segment here:

Williams called Irving’s season “an atrocity” and believes we’re seeing his demise. That might be a tad hyperbolic, but he is correct that Irving has consistently brought himself down with self-inflicted wounds. The kid wanted to get away from LeBron James and run his own team. He worked his way to Boston and has spent the last two seasons coming up short.

Irving seems to say and do the wrong things, comes across as the opposite of a team player and appears (from the outside) to be moody and irritable.

It has felt for months like Irving had checked out of Boston and was just looking forward to his next step. That was painfully clear Monday night as he left the bench before Game 4 against the Bucks was even officially over. That’s not something a leader does.