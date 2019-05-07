Klay Thompson Walked Out of "Avengers: Endgame," Must Be Made of Money

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson really stuck it to the comic book nerds out there by walking out of a very long and apparently very boring movie called Avengers: Endgame.

Per The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss:

Thompson conserves his energy for what he loves, and he’s always been impatient with any less than favored activity. There was amusement in Warriors land when, with an hour left in the film, Klay just got up and left a screening of “Avengers: Endgame.” The plot didn’t interest him, not enough to demand that much time and attention.

Makes sense to me, a person who has never seen one of these films, which I assume are full of grunting, explosions, and wise-cracking hot bodies in extremely tight clothing. Thompson is a man of action and therefore has a higher threshold for entertainment than the rest of us.

You try dropping 30-footer after 30-footer and tell me anything else tends to pale in comparison.

One has to figure Thompson’s public proclamation is going to cripple any chance this movie has at box-office success. A little-known picture just can’t overcome this type of negative press.

Also heard this thing is like 3 hours, 15 minutes long. What a disaster. Completely understand why Klay did what he did.