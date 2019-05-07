Roundup: Met Gala Photos; Royal Baby; Joe Biden's Lead Over Bernie Sanders; Chernobyl

Halsey… United States accuses China of reneging on trade deal … Photos from the 2019 Met Gala … Google is getting ready to launch more privacy tools … Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin denied request to turn over Donald Trump’s tax returns … Joe Biden takes 32-point lead over Bernie Sanders in recent poll … A look at the new royal baby’s historical significance … “Why Amazon is gobbling up failed malls” … Netflix could soon have twice as many U.S subscribers as cable … An interesting look at the upcoming Disney+ streaming service … Former FBI translator charged after lying about contact with a terrorism suspect … A million species are under threat of extinction because of humans and biodiversity, according to report … Thoughts on HBO’s new mini-series, Chernobyl … What it means when chemicals from sunscreen get into your blood …

5 thoughts on Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 4. [The Big Lead]

How Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard are transcending the NBA “playoff belt.” [The Ringer]

Some trades in the NFL that should happen before the start of the season. [Bleacher Report]

A case has been made for Canelo Alvarez as boxing’s top pound-for-pound fighter. [SI]

Predicting the 2019 NFL All-Rookie team. [NFL.com]

Check out a 2019 MLB mock draft here. [CBS Sports]

This is one of the best intros in television history.

Your song of the day.