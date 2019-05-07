Video: Serge Ibaka Takes Elbow from Kawhi Leonard, Gets Busted Open, Heads to Locker Room

Serge Ibaka left the game in the first quarter after taking a nasty elbow from Kawhi Leonard. As the graphic video shows, Ibaka was cut pretty bad from the collision:

With the series tied 2-2, the Raptors can ill afford to lose Ibaka for much time. Fortunately, he’s expected to return after receiving stitches.

Ibaka has been a key rotation member in their efforts to limit the Sixers’ dominant front court. His presence opens up the offense as well, and the Raptors will count themselves fortunate that the injury wasn’t as serious as it initially appeared. Hopefully he won’t suffer any lingering effects that a blow to the head can cause going forward.