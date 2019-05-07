VIDEO: Liverpool Knocked Barcelona Out of the Champions League When They Weren't Looking

After Mo Salah went down with an injury on Saturday, most thought Liverpool’s chances to advance to a second Champions League Final was over. They had to overcome a three-goal aggregate difference against Barcelona on Tuesday to make it happen.

In the 78th minute, every doubter was proven wrong. Barcelona’s defense was inexplicably not paying attention on a corner kick, leading to an easy goal that ended their Champions League dreams.

The only man alert seemed to be Barcelona goalie Marc ter Stegen, who was clapping at his defense as the kick happened. It was too late, though, and Liverpool was gifted an easy chance that they took advantage of. Divok Origi was the man who scored, while Trent Alexander-Arnold caught the defense sleeping with the cross. Here’s another angle that shows just how unprepared Barcelona was for this corner.

Barcelona wasn't even looking 🤭 pic.twitter.com/MJO2WaNLXB — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 7, 2019

That’s tough to swallow for Barcelona, especially coming off a first leg where their season was ended in similarly brutal fashion.

This is an unbelievable comeback by Liverpool, down their best player and facing nearly impossible odds to keep their season alive. But they did it while leaving Barcelona stunned, wondering what just happened.