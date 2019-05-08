Cubs Fan Could Face Lifetime Ban for Making This Hand Sign Behind Doug Glanville

The Chicago Cubs are looking into an incident during Tuesday night’s game in which a fan flashed a potentially racist hand sign behind NBC Sports’ Doug Glanville during a live report.

The individual, realizing he was in the background of the shot, gave a peace sign before forming a circle with his left hand. The upside down “OK” is sometimes associated with white supremacy. It’s also how you play the dumb Circle Game where the viewer gets punched if he looks at the gesture.

Am I seeing things or is this jack wagon behind Glanville flashing the white supremacy sign? @SarahSpain @BleacherNation pic.twitter.com/6p7d79vIVR — Chad Rehan (@ChadRehan) May 8, 2019

Cubs president of business operation Crane Kennedy offered a strong statement.

“We are currently investigating an incident that occurred during the Cubs’ May 7 broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago while reporter Doug Glanville was on the air. An individual seated behind Mr. Glanville used what appears to be an offensive hand gesture that is associated with racism. “Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field. We are reviewing the incident thoroughly because no one should be subjected to this type of offensive behavior. “Any derogatory conduct should be reported immediately to our ballpark staff. Any individual behaving in this manner will not only be removed from the ballpark, but will be permanently banned from Wrigley Field.”

There’s no way this one has a happy ending. Either the fan was intentionally inflaming hatred or he’s being unfairly accused of doing so. The Cubs issuing a statement takes away any chance of the controversy going away quietly.

It is impossible at this point to understand his intentions, but that won’t stop people from seeing what they want to see and assuming the worst — or best. At the risk of falling victim to that very thing, let me offer this: what does Occam’s Razor say?