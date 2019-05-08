WATCH: Drake Trolls Joel Embiid While The Raptors Blow Out The Sixers

Drake was riding high Tuesday night, as his Toronto Raptors blew out the Philadelphia 76ers 125-89 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup. The win gave Toronto a 3-2 lead in the series. Because of that, Drake was feeling himself and he decided to troll Sixers star Joel Embiid.
In Game 3, Embiid dominated and threw down a nasty dunk. Then celebrated by doing the “airplane wings” celebration:
Well, as the Sixers were getting buried Tuesday night, Drake fired back by mocking the celebration:
Here’s another shot:
During the game, Embiid apparently promised Drake the Sixers would be making a trip back to Toronto for Game 7 (Game 6 will be in Philly Thursday night).
Looks like we might have the makings of a new celeb/player feud. I mean, this isn’t exactly Spike Lee vs. Reggie Miller, but it could be fun.
