Here Are the 2019 SI Swimsuit Covers With Tyra Banks, Alex Morgan, and Camille Kostek

Sports Illustrated, in a series of tweets, announced that there will be three different covers of their annual swimsuit edition this year: Tyra Banks, Alex Morgan, and Camille Kostek. All three are formidable presences: Banks graced the cover over 20 years ago and came out of retirement for this shoot at the age of 45, Morgan is an Olympic Gold medalist and World Cup champion, and Kostek has graced the magazine in the recent past and often makes headlines with her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski.

Here are the three covers: