WATCH: Lucas Moura Scores Miracle Goal To Send Tottenham To Champions League Final

Lucas Moura scored a goal seconds before the end of stoppage time to sent Tottenham through to the Champions League Final on Wednesday. In an incredible match, Moura completed a hat trick in the 96th minute and gave Spurs a 3-2 win over Ajax. The semi-final finished knotted at 3-3, but Tottenham advanced on the away goals tiebreaker.

Check out the match-winner from the sixth minute of stoppage time:

LAST MINUTE WINNER. THROUGH TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SEQUEV6Jc0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 8, 2019

Tottenham dropped the first leg of the match 1-0 at home, putting them in an extremely difficult position. On Wednesday in Amsterdam, they fell behind 2-0 after just 35 minutes, putting themselves in a 3-0 hole on aggregate. Then Moura showed up.

Lucas Moura scored three second-half goals, one in the 55th minute, one in the 59th and then the match-winner in the 96th. It was an absolutely stunning comeback on the road for Tottenham.

Here are Moura’s first two goals:

Lucas Moura really scored two goals in four minutes 😳 Now Ajax 3-2 Tottenham (aggregate) pic.twitter.com/8Pa9UePm1R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 8, 2019

Spurs will now advance to face Liverpool, who scored a similar incredible comeback win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

It will be an all-England final in Madrid for the Champions League title.