VIDEO: Mike Fiers Threw His Second No-Hitter Thanks to Two Incredible Defensive Plays

Mike Fiers became the 35th pitcher in Major League history with two no-hitters to his name by throwing another unlikely one. Pitching for the Oakland A’s last night, the veteran righthander needed 131 pitches and two spectacular plays in the sixth inning to preserve the goose egg.

Second baseman Jurickson Profar made a leaping grab in shallow right field before centerfielder Ramon Laureano pulled back a potential Joey Votto home run at the wall.

Most no-hitters require a few sterling defensive plays. Having two in such short succession really highlights the total team aspect of the accomplishment.

Fiers, a 57-58 career pitcher with a 4.11 ERA and 1.268 WHIP, is perhaps the most random hurler with multiple no-nos, along with Homer Bailey. It was the 300th time the feat has been accomplished and a testament to the unpredictability of any given game.