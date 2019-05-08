Roundup: Times Acquires Decades' Worth of Trump's Taxes; Shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Boris Johnson to Face Private Prosecution

Miscellany

Hailey Baldwin… The New York Times acquired nearly ten years’ worth of Donald Trump’s tax returnsShooting at a school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado… Boris Johnson will face private prosecution over ‘Brexit’ claims made during his campaign… St. Louis Blues advance after double OT overtime win…Porsche will be fined $598 million for diesel emissions cheatingSandra Bland arrest video released, family calling for reopening of investigationGeorgia governor signs strictest abortion law in US… Trump organization sold property to a shell company linked to Maduro regime… Russian mayor bans circus acts that use wild animalsOrganisms that breathe arsenic found in Pacific Ocean

The Raptors are unifying at the right time [Bleacher Report]

What this Blazers run means to Portland [The Ringer]

My House in Cairo [New Yorker]

Which NFL teams had the ten worst draft classes this century? [Yahoo Sports]

Hard to argue with this. Also, CGI issues cannot possibly be a legitimate cop-out for this show.

Better late than never, I guess?…

Some morning food for thought. A good time to mention that teachers are incredibly underpaid!

It’s not a surprise, but it’s still hard to envision a future with no discs needed to play video games.

Most important takeaways- many more Star Wars movies, and a Bob’s Burgers movie!

Your morning Calvin and Hobbes.

 

 

 

 

