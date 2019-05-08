Steve Nash Broke Down In Tears When Tottenham Beat Ajax

Steve Nash is an enormous fan of Tottenham Hotspur, so when the club authored an incredible comeback to beat Ajax and advance to the Champions League Final, he was understandable emotional.

Watch as Nash breaks down watching Spurs win:

You can see him wiping away tears then saying, “I’m too old to be crying over football.”

Nash legitimately couldn’t talk after the result, in what was a pretty incredible moment.

Tottenham has never had this kind of success in the Champions League. The club has won two Europa League titles, but those came back in 1972 and 1984. It has never won the English Premier League either, so Spurs fans have been starved for any kind of high-level success for decades. Tottenham’s last trophy came in 2008 when it won the League Cup, which is the afterthought of the three main English competitions.

Clearly Nash feels this as much as anyone and it showed after the win.