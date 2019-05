Bucks-Celtics and Rockets-Warriors are this evening, and if you’re a Verizon customer in certain parts of the country and want to watch those games on television you’re up the river without a paddle. A sample of displeased customers:

We are aware of this issue that is affecting others in your area. We are diligently working to get this resolved. Thank you for your patience during this time. ^JWE — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) May 9, 2019

Get it together @verizonfios . Can't have all these interruptions during the @HoustonRockets and @warriors game. — Eddie Lat (@SpokenVoice) May 9, 2019

Anyone else with Verizon Fios TNT channel glitching? — Kenia Cole (@Coach1Nia) May 9, 2019

@verizonfios get your shit together it’s all pixelated on TNT — Jimmy (@Packers_MUBB) May 9, 2019

@verizonfios fixing this outage for the channel for TNT would be greatly appreciated. — A (@Itz_A_time) May 9, 2019

Verizon support suggesting their customers watch the game online is of little consolation and many of them are rightfully upset.