Video: Danica Patrick Gets Drink, Bucks Fan Won't Take Her Money

Rodgers doesn’t even have to buy her drinks. Not a bad relationship 👍 pic.twitter.com/mtOPr7MJv0 — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) May 9, 2019

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are courtside for Bucks-Celtics Game 5. Right as the TNT cameras were panning in on them, a Bucks fan handed Patrick a drink. She tried to pay for it, and her money was no good there. Since this aired on TV, this guy has undoubtedly received about a thousand text messages from his friends and family.