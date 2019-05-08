Video: Danica Patrick Gets Drink, Bucks Fan Won't Take Her Money

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are courtside for Bucks-Celtics Game 5. Right as the TNT cameras were panning in on them, a Bucks fan handed Patrick a drink. She tried to pay for it, and her money was no good there. Since this aired on TV, this guy has undoubtedly received about a thousand text messages from his friends and family.
