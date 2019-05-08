VIDEO: Jacked Up Zion Williamson Launches Football on Beach

Perhaps the Giants drafted the wrong quarterback from Duke. After looking at this video of Zion Williamson slinging a football roughly 50 yards in the wind on the beach, one can’t help but wonder if Dave Gettleman has buyer’s remorse.

Zion LAUNCHED that so casually *NSFW* (via chrissidy_wack/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZSZfJPucjd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 8, 2019

Daniel Jones may think that having no swag is the best swag, but Zion begs to differ. As that ripped, shirtless dude on the beach, Zion is the definition of swag. Sure, we can only see his back, but those shoulders are massive and so are the biceps. Jones wishes he had that physique.

Speaking of coveting, Knicks fans must be drooling right now imagining Zion throwing full-court inbound alley-oop passes to himself much like Dwyane Wade and Kevin Love used to do with LeBron James. Yeah, Kevin Durant may come to the Knicks, and maybe Kyrie too, but Zion is a one-man wrecking crew who can’t be stopped. Too bad Gettleman didn’t draft him at No. 6 overall.