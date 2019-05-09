Jaguars LB Telvin Smith Announces He Will Not Play Football in 2019

The Jaguars had a disappointing 2018 by all standards. They reloaded this year by signing Nick Foles and taking more defensive talent in the NFL draft, hoping to bounce back after making it to the AFC Championship Game in 2017. Unfortunately, they’ll be trying to do that without one of their best defensive players. Linebacker Telvin Smith announced via his Instagram page that he will not be playing football in 2019. ESPN’s Adam Schefter took a picture of the post, seen below:

Jaguars’ LB Telvin Smith announced he will not play football in 2019. pic.twitter.com/GHCMhXmDQb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2019

There were rumors dating up to the draft that Smith might be traded after signing a four-year extension last year that has him under contract through 2021. Smith, like his teammate Jalen Ramsey, came under some fire for not attending voluntary workouts.

Smith is a talented player who is very fun to watch, but sometimes it’s bigger than the game. Football fans everywhere wish Smith the best of luck in figuring out his issues, and hope to see him on the field again one day.