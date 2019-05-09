Javy Baez Does Most Badass Slide Yet

Javy Baez is to baseball fans what that floating plastic bag was to the creep in American Beauty. The Chicago Cubs’ do-everything superstar plays the game at a high level and brings unmatched swagger and panache to everything he does. So much so that no one should ever be surprised when he creates kinetic poetry.

But, I mean, come on. Look at this slide.

Sliding into your DMs like: pic.twitter.com/0UCPWrkhmK — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) May 9, 2019

No one should be this smooth. This looks like some sort of Deadpool crossover event. One expects Baez to look even more directly at the camera and deliver a witty quip.

Has to be fun to have this much fun.