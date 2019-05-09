Kevin Durant Suffers Mild Right Calf Strain, Will Miss Rest of Rockets Series

Kevin Durant exited last night’s Game 5 of Warriors-Rockets after appearing to suffer a lower leg injury and did not return. Many feared the worst and believed Durant may have suffered an Achilles injury, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported last night the team had ruled that out as a possibility.

"The extent of the injury is not yet known but the Achilles was ruled out." —@wojespn on the update to Kevin Durant's injury in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/jhGgTwbYmH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 9, 2019

Wojnarowski reported Durant suffered a mild strain on his right calf and will be re-evaluated next week. This is probably the best-case scenario for Golden State; with the way Durant grabbed at his leg on Wednesday night, many feared the worst.

What does this mean? Well, it means Durant will be missing any possible Game 7, if they stick to waiting until next week for the re-evaluation. While that didn’t seem like a big problem after Durant went down, the Rockets are a tough out, and built specifically to beat Golden State. If the Warriors advance, Durant will likely miss at least one, if not several, games early on in the series. But if the strain is truly as mild as the classification suggests, we may see him back sooner rather than later.