Kevin Durant Already Out for Game 6 [UPDATE] Out Rest of Series

Warriors’s head coach Steve Kerr revealed to Tim Kawakami that Kevin Durant will not plan in Game 6 against the Houston Rockets tomorrow night:

What Steve Kerr told me late tonight about Durant: "He’s not going to play Game 6. We can all pretend and just say he’s doubtful. But he’s not playing Game 6.” https://t.co/85YXvh20WN — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) May 9, 2019

No further information is available for the series or season going forward. It goes without saying Durant’s injury is now the story of the NBA playoffs.

The Warriors have the talent to withstand an absence from Durant behind Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as shown last night. They may even still have the best team in the NBA. But Durant has become the best player in the NBA, and without him, they are no longer that unbeatable force they have been since he arrived.

UPDATE: Durant suffered a mild strain and will miss the rest of the series vs. Houston.