Kevin Durant Leaves Game With Calf Strain

Durant goes to the locker room pic.twitter.com/r19BrumVbB — Ⓜ️arcusD (@_MarcusD3_) May 9, 2019

Kevin Durant left tonight’s Game 5 between the Warriors and Rockets after going up for a shot and coming down awkwardly. He appeared to have thought someone made contact with him, but came down with no contact, and immediately limped towards the locker room. The worst fears here are an Achilles injury.

Dear basketball gods: Please let this not be as bad as we fear.

UPDATE: This is about as good of news as could have been reasonably hoped for, although Durant is out for the rest of the evening: