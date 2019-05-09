NBA

Kevin Durant Leaves Game With Calf Strain

Kevin Durant Leaves Game With Calf Strain

NBA

Kevin Durant Leaves Game With Calf Strain

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Kevin Durant left tonight’s Game 5 between the Warriors and Rockets after going up for a shot and coming down awkwardly. He appeared to have thought someone made contact with him, but came down with no contact, and immediately limped towards the locker room. The worst fears here are an Achilles injury.

Dear basketball gods: Please let this not be as bad as we fear.

UPDATE: This is about as good of news as could have been reasonably hoped for, although Durant is out for the rest of the evening:

NBA

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home