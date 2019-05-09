Roundup: Denver Decriminalizes Magic Mushrooms, Howard Stern Book Details, Fox Sports Gambling App

Kendall Jenner … Fox Sports announces they’re launching a gambling app … Indiana legalizes sports gambling … Trump to require drug companies to show their prices on TV commercials … “Kentucky teen who sued over school ban for refusing chickenpox vaccination now has chickenpox” … Denver decriminalizes magic mushrooms … Bob Iger acknowledges Disney would love to stream NFL Sunday Ticket on ESPN+ … ‘Nashville Flipped’ star dies unexpectedly at 38 … “Lawsuits claim people injured by exploding Pam cooking spray cans” … UGA sprinter in stable condition after he was impaled by a javelin … Donovan McNabb wants to opine on the Eagles in peace … 90210 reboot is coming August 7th …

Service at Apple stores has been lagging, and the company has a new person charged with turning them around [Bloomberg]

Details on Howard Stern’s new book, cancer scare, and biggest regrets [THR]

28 portraits of Tony Award nominees [NY Times]

The concourse outside the Fiserv Forum is lit for Bucks games [Journal Sentinel]

Zion trades: “1 trade every lottery team must consider if it lands the no. 1 pick” [Bleacher Report]

Mauro Ranallo re-signs with WWE [PW Insider]

Adam Sandler discusses Chris Farley tribute with Dan Patrick

Howard Stern on Tonight Show in 1992

Official tease for Watchmen on HBO