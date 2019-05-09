Stephen A. Smith: People Close To Jeanie Buss Imploring Her To Trade LeBron James

Jeanie Buss and the Los Angeles Lakers are having a rough few months. On Wednesday, they reportedly broke off talks with Tyronn Lue after the two sides couldn’t agree on a deal. Now, Stephen A. Smith claims people close to Buss are telling her to trade LeBron James.

'Some people close to Jeanie Buss are telling her to trade Lebron james." – SAS pic.twitter.com/K9XcuxjItu — John Ledesma (@JohnnyNBA) May 8, 2019

Yeah, sorry SAS, but I don’t buy this. I get that Buss and those close to her don’t want LeBron running the organization, but no one in their right mind is telling anyone with the Lakers to trade him.

James needs to be managed and can’t become a team’s de facto general manager, but LA desperately needs him. Clearly, the team and its star player need to come together and get on the same page but, no, the Lakers shouldn’t trade him.

It’ll be interesting to see how the next few weeks play out. The Lakers need a new coach and should probably clean house in the front office. That needs to happen before any roster reconstruction.