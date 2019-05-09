VIDEO: Paige VanZant Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

Sports Illustrated has welcomed Paige VanZant to the swimsuit family. The UFC fighter is now part of a wide-ranging and far-reaching diverse group of individuals who have worn swimwear for the magazine. One wonders how often this family gets together for cookouts. Or, like, winter retreats to a cabin in the woods. Could be a content opportunity.

VanZant told SI that she’s constantly committed to showing a very specific Venn diagram overlap.

“I was unbelievably shocked that SI Swimsuit called and asked if I would be apart of their magazine,” she said. “I have constantly been having to prove to the world and UFC fans that you can be beautiful and a bad ass at the same time. Well, now it’s my moment to shine.”

[SI]