When Will Kevin Durant Be Back?

Kevin Durant exited last night’s Game 5 of Warriors-Rockets after appearing to suffer a lower leg injury and did not return. Many feared the worst and believed Durant may have suffered an Achilles injury, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported last night the team had ruled that out as a possibility.

"The extent of the injury is not yet known but the Achilles was ruled out." —@wojespn on the update to Kevin Durant's injury in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/jhGgTwbYmH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 9, 2019

This could mean any number of things, depending on just how extensive the injury is. Durant was ruled out with a calf strain, which is a pretty general injury designation. While the Warriors put themselves in good position to advance past Houston even without Durant after coming away with a win in Game 5, their rotation is now paper-thin. The longer he’s out, the more of the burden his teammates will have to shoulder.

Ultimately, we don’t know when he’ll be back. It would be a shock if he came back for the end of the Houston series, but Golden State has to hope he can recover in time for some of the Western Conference Finals. If they take the cautious route, though, we may not see Durant again until the NBA Finals- if the Warriors make it.