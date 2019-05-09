White House Welcomes the Boston 'Red Socks'

In some political/sports news that isn’t political, the Boston Red Sox were welcomed to the White House ahead of their World Series visit. It was a nice welcome, no doubt. Expect when your name is misspelled, it gets a little less nice. Just ask the “Red Socks.”

“President Donald Trump welcomes the 2018 World Series Champions The Boston Red Socks to the White House.”

The @WhiteHouse spelled @RedSox as "Red Socks" on its website and @YouTube pages ahead of today's event: "President Trump Welcomes the 2018 World Series Champions The Boston Red Socks to the White House" (it's now fixed). https://t.co/lZAttYHWMS pic.twitter.com/0cwmlanq0D — Steve Annear (@steveannear) May 9, 2019

Surely, we have all been victim to some typos a time or two, but it’s always much funnier when it happens to someone else. This is also the type of thing that will ruffle some feathers while others laugh.

Anyway, let’s all hope the Red Sox (I spelled it right) enjoy their time at the capital.