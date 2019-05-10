Aaron Rodgers Might Be Making A 'Game Of Thrones' Cameo

Aaron Rodgers has been hinting that he’ll be in the eighth season of “Game of Thrones” and signs point to him being on this week’s episode.

Rodgers has long discussed being a big fan of the show, and at times he’s hinted at having some insider knowledge. More specifically, he knew who was alive in one of the episodes.

Then on Wednesday, Aaron Nagler tweeted the following:

Aaron Rodgers is going to be in Game of Thrones. Enjoy. — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) May 9, 2019

On April 21, Rodgers hinted that the fifth episode of this season should be good in a hashtag:

24 hour rule still applies folks, for all those who thought there were better things to do tonight than watch @GameOfThrones #iwaswatching #4moreepisodes #episode5shouldbegood # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 22, 2019

The fifth episode of the eighth season will air Sunday night.

This wouldn’t be the first time the creators of “Game of Thrones” gave a cameo to a famous person. Noah Syndergaard was in the middle of a battle, Ed Sheeran had a cameo everyone lost their minds over, Coldplay drummer Will Champion was a musician at the Red Wedding and Rob McElhenney was in the season eight premiere. There have been a ton of others as well.

We’ll see if Rodgers actually makes an appearance this weekend.