Gigi Hadid Twitter Appears to Have Been Hacked By Nazi Sympathizer

Gigi Hadid, one of the most famous models in the world, appears to have had her Twitter account hacked by a Nazi sympathizer on Friday night. While the tweets have since been deleted, this is what her timeline looked like earlier tonight:

 

 

