Halle Berry Laughs About the Rams Using Her Name as a Play Call

Halle Berry was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and the two had some laughs about how her name is ubiquitous in rap music — over 100 songs mention her, and there’s a Spotify playlist of them — as well as the fact that Jared Goff used her name in an audible last season.

Berry was bemused by the reference, and just wanted to know whether it’s a good or bad play. Given that it has Sean McVay roots, it’s probably a good one- at least in conception. A Twitter exchange attempted to get to the bottom of it, but she was unable to formalize a meeting with the team to get the lowdown.