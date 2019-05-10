Roundup: Major Floods Hit Houston; New Ed Sheeran-Justin Bieber Jam; Howard Stern's Cancer Scare

YouTuber ProJared in hot water … Houston floods cause significant damage … Big beer news … Co-founder of Facebook says it’s time to break up Facebook … Howard Stern faced a cancer scare … This UNO news has absolutely wrecked me … Bobby Jenks reaches $5.1 settlement for surgery that ended his career …. Kim Jong Un wanted famous basketball players as part of denuclearization deal … Georgia track team member impaled by a javelin … Normal, good country we have here … Albert Pujols joins exclusive company … David Ortiz with a succinct take on the Red Sox’ White House situation … Nevada sports betting roots can be traced back to prison … Tension in the Bronx between Dee Gordon and J.A. Happ … Denver-Portland will go 7 games, possibly the best series no one saw …. Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have a new song … Sean McVay admits he possibly watched too much tape leading up to the Super Bowl … Kendall Jenner.

You should watch anything and everything Jordan Klepper does. [Vanity Fair]

Strongly consider making a donation to this worthy cause, get a T-shirt. [USO]

This Big Lebowski-type Bro is my hero. [Detroit News]

The secret to life is that no one really knows what they’re doing. [Wall Street Journal]

A perfect tweet.

Zach Collins and Meyers Leonard playing like they're still mad Mark Zuckerberg took their idea for Facebook — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 8, 2019

Bit of a ramalamahamdam from late last night.