Jalen Rose: LeBron James Should Ask for Trade If Lakers Don't Hire His Preferred Coach

One of the main reasons LeBron James chose the Los Angeles Lakers was the tacit understanding that he is an overt puppetmaster. He is both the team’s best player and primary roster-builder anywhere he goes. Hate it if you want, but that’s just the way things are. Special rules for special people.

His first year was underwhelming. There is tremendous front-office and sideline intrigue surrounding the franchise. Ty Lue, who won a championship coaching James, saw enough red flags to pass on the opportunity to do it again.

So the Lakers still don’t have a coach.

Speaking on Get Up this morning, Jalen Rose suggested James take a hard line. To basically say it’s his way or the highway.

"If they don't hire the person that he would like them to hire … he should asked to be traded." —@JalenRose on LeBron and the Lakers head coaching situation pic.twitter.com/9nCyw8BIJB — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 10, 2019

The Lakers’ brass have lost so much face in recent times that this would be a savvy power move. Are they really going to choose some retread coach over LeBron? Fans are already on their last nerve. Alienating James further would put everyone on riot watch.

There are differing opinions on what L.A. should do next. One thing we can all agree on is that things are messy and could get much messier.