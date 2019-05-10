Josh Reddick Picked a Damn Good Time to Be Spider-Man

Spider-Man enthusiast Josh Reddick paid homage to the webbed hero by scaling a wall and creating a web gem. The Houston Astros outfielder’s perfectly timed jump took a potential go-ahead three-run home run away from Texas’ Hunter Pence in the top of the ninth.

The thievery proved to be the deciding factor in a 4-2 win.

The home fans should also be applauded for keeping their hands away from Reddick as he made the sterling play. Seems as though an important lesson has been learned since Mookie Betts and last year’s ALCS.

It takes a village.