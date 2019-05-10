VIDEO: Lakers Fans Gather Outside Staples Center For Melancholy Protest

They say that nothing can change if the people stay quiet. Well, we can count Lakers fans as sheep no more! A group of Lakers fans gathered outside the Staples Center on Friday to protest the team’s disaster of a year since signing LeBron James. There were approximately a dozen of these fans, the largest contingent of Lakers fans seen in Los Angeles since the retirement of Kobe Bryant.

The protest was organized on Reddit and happened in the middle of a weekday, which helps explain the low turnout. Still, it somehow gained enough traction to garner half as many cameras as attendees. The crowd chanted “Fire Rambis” at one point, which appears to be the only protest-related activity happening at this protest. The signs are interesting, but my personal favorite is one younger fan suggesting the Lakers sign every member of the Ball family while wearing what appears to be a Kentavious Caldwell-Pope jersey.

Another highlight is this one Lakers fan suggesting the team “fire everybody, then get all the good players back.” To that, I pose the same question I posed during last week’s Game of Thrones where giant crossbows were introduced: If it were that easy, why didn’t everyone else think of it? Considering the crossbows worked like a charm, maybe the Lakers will have equally an easy time of it.

In what was surely the most glorious moment of his fandom, noted Clippers super fan Clipper Darrell took a well-deserved victory lap through these riled-up Lakers fans. The long-suffering Clippers fans have waited decades for the Lakers to become the dysfunctional organization, and it’s finally happened. Enjoy every second, Darrell.

Next week, Lakers fans plan to gather outside Jerry West’s house and collectively beg him to return to Lakerland.